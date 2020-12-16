Jamie Dornan reveals he’s quit drinking to ‘support’ his wife Amelia Warner

Jamie Dornan has revealed he’s quit drinking to “support” his wife Amelia Warner.

The 38-year-old was interviewing Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson for the Winter 2020 issue of Wonderland Magazine when he made the confession.

He said: “I have decided not to drink for the rest of the year. I’m on day 5 – I know, I look so good – but I am trying not to just for the craic.”

Eve then asked, “What’s the point of not drinking?” and Jamie replied, “That’s something I am asking myself!”

The Fifty Shades star then explained: “Because my wife is not really drinking, Millie’s been off the booze for a while actually…”

“So it’s kind of to support that a wee bit. It’s just you get into such a thing of doing it all the time particularly in lockdown.”

Jamie married Amelia Warner back in 2013, and the couple are parents to Dulcie, 7, Elva, 4, and Alberta, 21 months.