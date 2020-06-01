James Kavanagh reveals he is joining a peaceful protest in Dublin – for black lives matter movement

Irish stars are supporting the protest which will follow social distancing guidelines

James Kavanagh reveals he is joining a peaceful protest in Dublin –...

James Kavanagh has revealed he is joining a peaceful protest in Dublin today – to support the black lives matter movement.

The social media star and TV presenter shared a promotion for the protest taking place at 3pm, starting from The Spire on O’Connell Street.

Singer Erica Cody has shared the details on her Instagram page, which James then shared on his own story.

“I’m going to protest at this tomorrow,” he wrote.

“Please join if you can. It’s at the Spire (not GPO),” he added.

In the Instagram post, Erica says all protesters are being urged to stay 2 metres apart as per social distancing guidelines, so the demonstration will not be stopped.

“THE GUARDS HAVE BEEN MADE AWARE AND WE ARE WELL WITHIN OUR RIGHT TO PROTEST, AS LONG AS ITS PEACEFUL AND SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES ARE MET,” the post reads.

“Wear black, wear your masks/face coverings and bring water,” the post adds.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.