Irish rugby star confirmed for new season of Dancing With The Stars

Jordan Conroy has joined the lineup for next year’s Dancing With The Stars.

The Irish rugby star will join author Cathy Kelly, Aslan’s Billy McGuinness, Irish jockey Nina Carberry, TV presenter Grainne Seoige and newscaster Aengus Mac Grianna on the popular RTÉ show.

Paralympian Ellen Keane, comedian Neil Delamere, singer Erica Cody, model Missy Keating and Irish bicycler Nicholas Roche have also been confirmed for the show, which kicks off in January 2022.

Known for his speed on the pitch as part of Ireland’s Rugby Sevens squad, Jordan Conroy’s fast feet may come in handy over the next few months! This is a totally different ball game, Jordan! 🏉 #DWTSIrl #DWTS pic.twitter.com/L5s39p6i6s — DWTS Ireland (@DWTSIRL) December 14, 2021

Dancing With The Stars will return to RTÉ One with presenters Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne at the helm.

Loraine Barry and Brian Redmond will return to the DWTS judging panel, but longstanding judge Julian Benson will be replaced by acclaimed choreographer Arthur Gourounlian.

