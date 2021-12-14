Irish rugby star confirmed for new season of Dancing With The Stars

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Jordan Conroy has joined the lineup for next year’s Dancing With The Stars.

The Irish rugby star will join author Cathy Kelly, Aslan’s Billy McGuinness, Irish jockey Nina Carberry, TV presenter Grainne Seoige and newscaster Aengus Mac Grianna on the popular RTÉ show.

Paralympian Ellen Keane, comedian Neil Delamere, singer Erica Cody, model Missy Keating and Irish bicycler Nicholas Roche have also been confirmed for the show, which kicks off in January 2022.

Dancing With The Stars will return to RTÉ One with presenters Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne at the helm.

Loraine Barry and Brian Redmond will return to the DWTS judging panel, but longstanding judge Julian Benson will be replaced by acclaimed choreographer Arthur Gourounlian.

Read more about the upcoming season here.

