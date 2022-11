Irish blogger Sinéad De Butléir has announced she is expecting her first child with her husband Eamonn McGinley.

The former Kilkenny Rose shared the exciting news via Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo of her bump.

She wrote: “We are beyond excited 🤍 #comingsoon”

Sinéad and Eamonn got engaged in Santorini back in 2019.

The couple got married in front of family and friends in Nerja back in April.

The bride wore a stunning dress from Love Ellie Bridal in County Cavan for her big day.