Hozier gives fans a chance to win a virtual coffee date with him

Five lucky fans could enjoy a cuppa and a chat with the Irish singer

Hozier gives fans a chance to win a virtual coffee date with...

Hozier is giving five fans the chance to win a virtual coffee date with him.

The Bray native has teamed up with Bewley’s for a competition with a good cause – as they raise funds for local hospices and specialist palliative services nationwide with their Hospice Coffee Morning.

“I’m delighted to be involved in this exciting competition to support Hospice Coffee Morning together with Bewley’s,” the singer said.

“It has been a difficult few months for so many and I really wanted to help shine a light on the great work of hospices and the wonderful work they do for communities across Ireland.

“It is crucial that we continue to support fundraising events like this and raise vital funds for hospice and specialist palliative care services across the country.”

To enter, contestants must text COFFEE to 50300 to donate €4 to the cause – before sharing a screenshot of their donation to their Instagram using the hashtag #TogetherForHospice and tagging @bewleysireland.

The closing date for the competition is midnight September 24 and winners will be contacted the following day.

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.