Home Alone star Brenda Fricker reveals she’s spending Christmas alone this year

The actress has admitted "it can be very dark"

Brenda Fricker has revealed she’s spending Christmas alone this year.

The legendary actress, who played the Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, will be spending the festive season alone at her house in The Liberties.

Speaking to Ray D’Arcy on RTÉ Radio One amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 75-year-old said: “I’m doing well, I’m hanging on like everyone else.”

“I’m 75 now… and I would be lying if I said it would be a nice and happy Christmas because I’m old and I live alone. It can be very dark.”

“I turn the phone off and put the blinds down. I do pre-record some good programmes and I have my dog and I get myself through it that way.”

“While I don’t find Christmas all that difficult, what I do find difficult is New Year’s Eve,” she continued.

“It’s all the bells and the ringing and no one to turn around to or smile at and I can’t get away from bells in The Liberties, there are churches everywhere.”

“I don’t want to be sounding kind of negative but it is a different kind of Christmas, that’s all,” she added.