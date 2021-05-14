Holly Carpenter wins praise for sharing candid post about the pressure women face to ‘settle down’

The 29-year-old has urged her followers to "trust the timing of your life"

Holly Carpenter wins praise for sharing candid post about the pressure women...

Holly Carpenter has won praise on social media for sharing a candid post about the pressure women face to settle down.

Taking to Instagram, the influencer posted a photo of herself enjoying a pamper night at home with a glass of wine.

She captioned the post: “If you’re ever feeling overwhelmed by the amount of people announcing pregnancies & engagements on Instagram – then come on over to my page, where I’m mostly just chilling like this 🧘🏽‍♀️🍷 🙃.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Carpenter (@hollycarpenter)

“But honestly, as much as sometimes I don’t know what I’m doing & struggle with ‘adulting’ in general – the most freeing decision you can make is to ✨trust the timing of your life✨,” Holly added.

The former Miss Ireland, who owns accessory brand LoveLift, was praised for her honesty in the comment section.

Síle Seoige wrote: “Love this post ❤️ Absolutely. Always trust the timing of your life xxx.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Carpenter (@hollycarpenter)

Mairead Ronan commented: “Wise words girl 👏 x trust the timing of your life.”

Anna Geary also wrote: “Well said girl @hollycarpenter ❤️👏.”

The news comes after Holly went Instagram official with her new boyfriend Jamie Hunt back in February, after finding love during lockdown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Carpenter (@hollycarpenter)