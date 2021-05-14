Holly Carpenter wins praise for sharing candid post about the pressure women face to ‘settle down’

Holly Carpenter has won praise on social media for sharing a candid post about the pressure women face to settle down.
Taking to Instagram, the influencer posted a photo of herself enjoying a pamper night at home with a glass of wine.
She captioned the post: “If you’re ever feeling overwhelmed by the amount of people announcing pregnancies & engagements on Instagram – then come on over to my page, where I’m mostly just chilling like this 🧘🏽♀️🍷 🙃.”
“But honestly, as much as sometimes I don’t know what I’m doing & struggle with ‘adulting’ in general – the most freeing decision you can make is to ✨trust the timing of your life✨,” Holly added.
The former Miss Ireland, who owns accessory brand LoveLift, was praised for her honesty in the comment section.
Síle Seoige wrote: “Love this post ❤️ Absolutely. Always trust the timing of your life xxx.”
Mairead Ronan commented: “Wise words girl 👏 x trust the timing of your life.”
Anna Geary also wrote: “Well said girl @hollycarpenter ❤️👏.”
The news comes after Holly went Instagram official with her new boyfriend Jamie Hunt back in February, after finding love during lockdown.
