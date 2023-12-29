Here’s the lineup for The Late Late Show’s New Year’s Eve special

The lineup for The Late Late Show’s New Year’s Eve special has been announced.

This Sunday, December 31st, a host of famous faces with join Patrick Kielty for The Late Late NYE Show at 10:15pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

Guests include Midge Ure, Maverick Sabre, Wheatus, The Tumbling Paddies, Niamh Kavanagh, Gearóid Farrelly, Allie Sherlock, and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Patrick will also be joined by Carl Mullan, Winnie Ama, Camille O’Sullivan, Gerry Leonard, Jame Martin, Paddy Jenkins, Simone Kirby, and Fia Moon – with more surprises on the night.

The comedian will then hand over to Anna Geary at Dublin Castle for the New Year’s Eve Countdown Concert featuring Picture This.