Here’s the lineup for The Late Late Show’s New Year’s Eve special

The lineup for The Late Late Show’s New Year’s Eve special has been announced.

This Sunday, December 31st, a host of famous faces with join Patrick Kielty for The Late Late NYE Show at 10:15pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

Guests include Midge Ure, Maverick Sabre, Wheatus, The Tumbling Paddies, Niamh Kavanagh, Gearóid Farrelly, Allie Sherlock, and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Picture: Andres Poveda

Patrick will also be joined by Carl Mullan, Winnie Ama, Camille O’Sullivan, Gerry Leonard, Jame Martin, Paddy Jenkins, Simone Kirby, and Fia Moon – with more surprises on the night.

The comedian will then hand over to Anna Geary at Dublin Castle for the New Year’s Eve Countdown Concert featuring Picture This.

