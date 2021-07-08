Hector Ó hEochagáin pays emotional tribute to his brother following his sudden death

The presenter's brother was killed in a bike accident last week

Hector Ó hEochagáin pays emotional tribute to his brother following his sudden...

Hector Ó hEochagáin has paid an emotional tribute to his brother following his sudden death.

The Irish presenter’s brother Derek ‘Freddie’ Keogan was killed in a bicycle accident in Denmark last Sunday.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Hector revealed he had just returned back to Ireland after the funeral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hector (@hectorirl_)

He said: “I’ve just arrived back from Copenhagen. And all I can say is we have had an amazing few days. Days full of sadness, days full of tears.”

“My brother died suddenly on his bicycle at dawn on a summers morning in Copenhagen on his way to work. He is now flying high in the skies above Denmark and Ireland watching out for us and shining his love down on all of us.”

Becoming emotional, Hector added: “I had some of the best nights and greatest adventures with my brother. So let’s sit back and enjoy them one more time. Slan Freddie, love you always.”