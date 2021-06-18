Gráinne Seoige announced as host of the 2021 Virtual IFTA Awards

The ceremony will take place on July 4

The Irish Film & Television Academy has announced Gráinne Seoige as the host of the 2021 Virtual IFTA Awards.

Having recently returned to Ireland from South Africa, Gráinne is excited to take the reins and host the proceedings on a night when Ireland sees the cream of the Irish filmmaking community duly acknowledged for their great achievements across film & drama.

The Galway native is following in the footsteps of previous IFTA hosts, including Deirdre O’Kane, Caroline Morahan, Simon Delaney, Victoria Smurfit, Ryan Tubridy and Jimmy Nesbitt.

Gráinne commented: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be hosting the IFTA awards this year. I’ve watched the Irish industry blossom over the years and have seen first-hand how IFTA has championed, nurtured and recognised Irish screen talent.”

“It’s a real honour to have been asked to host such an amazing awards show, especially in a unique studio environment, and to be a part of celebrating this incredible wealth of Irish filmmaking talent.”

CEO of the Irish Film & Television Academy, Áine Moriarty, added: “We’re delighted that Gráinne will be taking the helm at this year’s Awards Show. She’s the real deal, a bright spark and such a professional.”

“We’re excited to have her as our host this year with her West of Ireland charm and no doubt there’ll be the cúpla focail on the night to welcome our guests.”

Nominees in the running this year include Jessie Buckley, Aisling Franciosi, Ciarán Hinds, Colm Meaney, Clare Dunne, Gabriel Byrne, Lola Petticrew, Brendan Gleeson, Andrew Scott, Fiona Shaw, Nika McGuigan, Nora-Jane Noone, Adrian Dunbar, Niamh Algar, Eve Hewson, Moe Dunford, Catherine Walker, Dervla Kirwan, Fionn O’Shea, Tristan Heanue, Sarah Greene, Seana Kerslake, among many others.

This year’s awards will take place in a studio setting, and will be broadcast on Virgin Media One on Sunday, July 4th, at 10pm.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no physical IFTA Awards ceremony until March 2022, in keeping with Covid guidelines and best international practice.

Check out the full list of nominees here.

