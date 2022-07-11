Graham Norton is reportedly married!

According to Cork Beo, the popular presenter and his partner toasted their recent wedding at a lavish ceremony at Bantry House in West Cork over the weekend, with over 120 guests in attendance.

A local told the publication: “We knew Bantry House was closed for a private event, it was pretty common knowledge that it was a party for Graham and that is was to do with his marriage.”

“We were hearing all sorts of names, Lady Gaga, Elton John was supposed to be singing., we’ve not seen any of them but there’s been a big buzz around Bantry,” she added.

“We could all hear the music from Bantry House on Saturday night – they certainly got the weather for it!”

Scottish singer Lulu was said to entertained guests at the event as well as a DJ set by Panti Bliss, followed by a performance by members of the Riverdance troupe.

It is understood the party then moved on to Graham’s waterside home in Ahakista where marquees and a catering tent were set up by the harbour.

The Bandon native was spotted with a group of pals at Arundel’s pub in Ahakista earlier in the week, ahead of the celebrations.

The talk show host is notoriously private about his love life, and he has kept his partner out of the limelight.