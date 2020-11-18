Glenda Gilson marks one month since she welcomed second child Danny

Glenda Gilson has marked one month since she welcomed her second child.
The Virgin Media presenter and her husband Rob MacNaughton welcomed a baby boy, named Danny, back in October.
Taking to Instagram this morning, Glenda shared an adorable snap of her baby son.
She captioned the post: “I’m a month old today #dannyboy.”
Glenda gave birth to Danny at the Coombe Maternity Hospital in Dublin, just hours before Ireland moved to Level 5 restrictions last month.
Speaking on her Instagram Story, the presenter told expectant mothers not to worry about giving birth during lockdown – as she shared her own experience in hospital.
Glenda and Rob are also parents to a son named Bobby, who was born in October 2018.