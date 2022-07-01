Former Miss Ireland Aoife O’Sullivan announces her engagement to longtime love

Former Miss Ireland Aoife O’Sullivan has announced her engagement to her longtime love Colm Spillane.

The model and influencer shared the exciting news with her 20k Instagram followers on Friday morning.

Aoife shared a series of snaps of Colm proposing to her on a boat with a gorgeous Italian backdrop.

She captioned the post, “So….. last night the love of my life asked me to marry him 🧡💍.”

Aoife donned a gorgeous orange, halter-necked chiffon maxi dress, and wore her long brown hair in settled curls.

Meanwhile, Colm got down on one knee wearing a light-blue shirt and white shorts.

The couple had been enjoying a romantic holiday in Positano, Italy when he popped the question.

A host of Irish stars took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

Presenter James Patrice wrote, “Congratulations Aoife!! ❤️,” while fashion designer Aoife McNamara commented, “AOIFE 😭❤️ congratulations!!!!!!” and influencer Niamh de Brún wrote, “Congratulations Aoife and Colm ❤️.”

Current Miss Ireland Pamela Uba commented, “Awwwww I’m soo thrilled for you 😍❤️ congratulations ❤️❤️,” and former winner Aoife Walsh wrote, “Aw congrats girl!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”