Fitness influencer Leanne Moore announces birth of first child

Leanne Moore has announced the birth of her first child.

The fitness and lifestyle influencer has welcomed a baby girl with her husband and former Tallafornia star David Behan.

The new mum shared the exciting news with her 55.5k followers on Instagram today, by sharing a snap of their newborn baby holding her finger.

She captioned the post: “13th November 2021. The day our daughter was born @davidgogym.”

“Alex Christine Behan – we love you so much,” Leanne added, confirming their daughter’s name.

A host of well-known faces wished the couple well in the comment section, including Aoibhin Garrihy who wrote: “The most wonderful, wonderful news ❤️ What a lucky little angel she is to have you two xxx.”

Rachel Gorry also commented: “Awhhh massive congratulations guys ❤️.”

Leanne and David, who co-own Go Gym together, tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in small Spanish town Ojén in 2019.