First act confirmed for Electric Picnic 2024 as full line-up set be announced ‘soon’

The first act confirmed for Electric Picnic 2024 has been revealed.

Electric Picnic is set to take place between Friday, August 16th, to Sunday, August 18th, 2024 – two weeks earlier than usual.

The three-day festival is celebrating its 20th year in business this summer, making it an extra special affair.

As fans eagerly anticipate the full line-up announcement, we finally have confirmation on one particular act.

The Timahoe Male Voice Choir has confirmed to Laois Live that they are booked to perform on the Hazelwood Stage, on Saturday, August 17th.

This is the first confirmation by any act for this year’s festival, following concerns it was set to be cancelled.

Fans feared EP wouldn’t be going ahead this year, due to the delay in announcing the lineup.

Given the event is taking place two weeks earlier than usual this year, and the lineup is typically out by now, ticket holders were worried the festival had been scrapped.

However, Electric Picnic organisers have since confirmed this year’s festival is “100%” going ahead, and the full line-up will be announced in “a few weeks”.

According to reports, Head of Festival Republic Melvin Benn has said he is awaiting confirmation on a major act for the event before a full announcement is made.

The Electric Picnic Residents Committee have also issued an update on this year’s festival.

In a statement to Laois Live, they said: “We have met with representatives of Festival Republic, plans are well advanced for the festival and we are waiting on their final plan before communicating it to the community, we will keep you updated.”

“The committee are busy working behind the scenes organising for this year’s festival. Letters will be distributed to eligible residents in the coming weeks regarding ticket signing for your area.”

Tickets for the 2024 festival are sold out.