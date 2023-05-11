Fans all saying the same thing about Post Malone after meeting him in Dublin

Post Malone has been hanging around Dublin this week, in between his 3Arena gigs.

The 27-year-old has been spotted at numerous pubs in the Irish capital, including Teac na CéiBé in Temple Bar.

A host of fans have managed to meet and grab a selfie with the singer during his time in Dublin, and they’ve all been left saying the same thing about him.

When you’re in a random bar in Dublin and Post Malone walks in pic.twitter.com/831188T4bI — Ben (@BDalton101) May 9, 2023

Those lucky enough to have met Post have praised how “lovely” he is, branding him the “nicest guy to ever exist”.

YouTuber JaackMaate posted a photo with him on Twitter, and wrote: “Bumped into Post Malone in a pub in Dublin last night. Absolutely lovely human being.”

Under the post, a fan commented: “Omg I got to the front of his concert the other day and he signed my sign, nicest guy to ever exist.”

Bumped into Post Malone in a pub in Dublin last night. Absolutely lovely human being. ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/vHp5aXw9KC — Jaack (@Jaack) May 9, 2023

During his time in Ireland, the singer also posted a photo of himself in an Irish pub with a pint of Rockshore in his hand.

He captioned the post: “Sweaty kings stand up, Dublin, Ireland 5/8/23.”

The 27-year-old, whose real name is Austin Post, sparked concern amongst fans for his well-being earlier this year.

In February, a video went viral of Post fidgeting while performing his track I Fall Apart in Sydney.

The TikTok clip shows the singer playing with his t-shirt as he sings.

However TMZ later reported that Post insisted “he’s happy and healthy and nothing is amiss”.

Sources close to Post Malone told the outlet at the time: “He’s not on drugs or sick,” and that his weight loss is as a result of “adhering to a strict diet and working out.”

The rapper’s father also had his say on his son’s new appearance.

“Healthiest he’s been in years! Mentally and physically,” he commented on one fan’s Instagram post.