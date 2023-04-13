EXCLUSIVE! Darren Kennedy reveals who he’s backing to host The Late Late Show: ‘She would absolutely nail it’

Darren Kennedy has revealed who he’s backing to host The Late Late Show.

The TV presenter, who has just launched his own podcast series called ‘The Number’, thinks his close pal Jennifer Zamparelli would be a perfect replacement for host Ryan Tubridy.

He told us: “I think Jennifer would breathe a breath of fresh air into the format of the show. If she wanted to do it, she would absolutely nail it, like she always does.”

The 42-year-old continued: “She’s got such a great sense of humour, she’s very smart, and she’s an excellent interviewer. I think people have seen that from her radio show. I think she’s very warm as well. She 100% has all the qualities to be an excellent next host of The Late Late Show.”

“I would love to see her become the first female host. But you’ve got to remember, it’s a two-way street. She’s got to want to do it as well. And I think if she wants to do it, she would absolutely nail it. I back Jen!”

“Maybe I could do it with her, myself and Jennifer could host The Late Late Show together! We are determined to work together again in the future at some point so who knows? Maybe it will be The Late Late Show.”

Ryan, who has been at the helm of RTÉ’s flagship programme for the past 14 years, announced his shock decision to step down as host last month.

A host of well-known names have been linked to the coveted presenting gig over the past couple of weeks – including Jen.

Ryan Tubridy will host his final The Late Late Show on May 26.