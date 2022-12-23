EXCLUSIVE! Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian reveal their plans for their first Christmas as parents

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian have revealed how they’re spending their first Christmas as parents.

The couple welcomed a beautiful baby girl named Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian on September 1.

Brian’s younger sister Aoife was the couple’s surrogate, and the TV presenter previously thanked her for giving them “the gift of life”.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Brian and Arthur revealed they are looking forward to starting new Christmas traditions as a family.

Brian told us: “This is the first time doing Christmas dinner in our own home. Every year since I’ve been born, so for 44 years, I’ve always had Christmas in my mum and dad’s.”

“This will be the very first Christmas Day that I don’t go to their house, because we have our own daughter now. Arthur’s mum will be here, my sisters are coming, Aoife is coming, so we’re starting a new tradition.”

“It will be weird, but I’m so excited for it,” the presenter added.

The couple are hoping to have a stress-free Christmas, which means everyone is helping out with the Christmas dinner.

Brian explained: “My sister Paula is coming, and she’s bringing the roast beef, the ham and the turkey already cooked. Aoife’s doing the potatoes and the gravy. And then our gorgeous friend Heather, who is also our neighbour, she’s already done the stuffing so that’s in the freezer.”

“I’m going to go to M&S and get some potatoes and vegetables that are already done, so all I’ll have to do then is put them into the oven. People get so stressed about cooking the Christmas Day dinner, it can be very stressful.”

Arthur added: “I think that’s an Irish thing! I remember my first Christmas in Ireland in 2003, and Brian’s mum was running around the place to make sure everything was perfect. I will never forget that.”

Brian admitted Christmas has been difficult for him in recent years, following the death of his mum Rosie in 2018.

He told us: “Mum was obsessed with Christmas, that was her thing. So to not have her here… It’s something you just learn to live with, which is sad.”

Brian and Arthur will be Goss.ie‘s first Spotlight On cover stars of 2023.

Their full interview will go live on our site on January 1, 2023 – so keep your eyes peeled!