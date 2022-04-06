Erin McGregor launches exclusive range with Irish bed retailer

Erin McGregor has launched an exclusive range with Irish bed retailer DFI Beds.

The ‘Imperfection by Erin McGregor’ collection of beds is inspired by Erin’s love of interiors and her belief that a good night’s sleep will set you up for the day.

The launch of the collection is the culmination of months of work between Erin and expert bed and mattress manufacturers, DFI Beds, with Erin working closely with the brand to bring her own signature style to the range.

The collaboration combines comfort and style with a collection of divan bed sets in stylish silhouettes and quality mattresses.

Speaking about the collaboration, Erin said: “This collaboration with DFI beds is a dream come true for me.”

“I am a big believer in making the everyday feel special, so that even the act of going to bed and waking up can feel stylish and luxurious. Sleep is so important, and I think we underestimate the impact that our sleep environment can have on us.”

“Collaborating with a bed brand seemed like a natural extension of my Imperfection brand of housecoats and pyjamas and when DFI beds approached me, I knew it was meant to be; the synergy of aligning Imperfection with another home-grown Irish brand felt right.”

The ‘Imperfection by Erin McGregor’ collection with DFI Beds comprises of two ranges, ‘Haven’ and ‘Tranquillity’.

The ‘Haven’ collection includes three bed styles available in three colour options, using a range of soft, textured materials that offer style, comfort and durability.

The ‘Tranquillity’ collection beds feature a luxurious jacquard fabric available in two colours with button detailing and beaded trim on the headboard, the collection also offers the option of a 55in or 66in headboard for added drama, making it the ideal centre piece for any stylish bedroom.

Talking about the design process and what she wanted to achieve with the collection, Erin said: “I’ve worked hard with the team at DFI to design a collection of beds that are fashionable and luxurious and most importantly, affordable, giving people the opportunity to turn their bedroom into the stylish sanctuary they’ve always dreamed of with a range of different materials and colour palettes for every taste.

“The design process was really fun and allowed me to indulge my creative side. I looked at lots of different fabrics and bed styles to find the styles and materials that would ultimately become the final collection and seeing the end result when the beds were produced was amazing! I’m so happy with the collection and how it turned out.”

Director of DFI Beds, Brian McCann added: “It has been a pleasure to work with Erin on the creation of the Imperfection range for DFI Beds.”

“By combining DFI Beds’ knowledge and expertise in the bed and mattress manufacturing sector with Erin’s eye for detail and her own personal style, the Imperfection range offers on-trend luxury beds at affordable prices,” Brian said.

The Imperfection Collection by Erin McGregor at DFI Beds is available to buy online now at www.dfibeds.com with prices starting at €549.