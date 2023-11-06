Eileen Dunne lands new media job – one year after retiring from RTÉ

Eileen Dunne has landed a new media job.

The former newsreader, who had long presented RTÉ’s Nine O’Clock news, worked at the national broadcaster for more than 40 years.

However, she retired last November.

On Monday, it was announced that Eileen had joined team at Alice Public Relations as a Senior Training Consultant, a role which will focus on providing training in media spokesperson skills.

Martina Quinn, Founder and Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to have a journalist of Eileen’s calibre joining our media training team.”

“Over her career with RTE, she covered some of the biggest stories of the past four decades, including multiple General Elections, historic referendum campaigns, the talks leading to the Good Friday Agreement, and Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Ireland.”

“At Alice, we provide media training for a diverse client base, ranging from elected representatives to community activists, business leaders and charity CEOs.”

“Eileen is perfectly placed to put our training clients through their paces, ensuring they are well prepared and know what to expect in advance of media interviews.”

Last November, Eileen bid an emotional farewell to RTÉ in her final broadcast, telling viewers: “Before we go, focal scoir; this is my final bulletin after 42 years working for this wonderful organisation and I’ve only ever been as good as the people behind me.”

“So, a few thank yous: to my family and early mentors who got me here and sustained me, to my wonderful newsroom colleagues, both in front of and behind the cameras.”

“Not to mention wardrobe and makeup and finally to you, the viewers. Thank you for your support, especially during those turbulent Covid years. It’s been an honour and a privilege. See you on the other side.”

After over 40 years on air at RTÉ, senior newscaster Eileen Dunne has retired. The Nine O’Clock News presenter signed off from her final broadcast tonight, saying it has been ‘an honour and a privilege’ | Read: https://t.co/O5oDCeIT7D pic.twitter.com/hZctXi6KOb — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 18, 2022