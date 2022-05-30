Dubliner Dami Hope confirmed as Love Island 2022’s first Irish contestant

Dubliner Dami Hope has been confirmed as Love Island 2022’s first Irish contestant.

The 26-year-old Senior Microbiologist will join Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne on the new season of the popular dating show, which kicks off on June 6th.

When asked what he will bring to the villa, Dami replied: “Just myself – Dami Hope! Being me – funny and my personality. I don’t know if I will cause trouble, I’ll try not to cause trouble but sometimes you don’t intentionally cause trouble – but it happens!”

He added: “When I’m actually in a relationship, I think it’s a star sign thing, I’m an Aries but I’m very passionate – I always used to put that person first.”

“If they had something they wanted to do or something they were passionate about, I’d make sure that even if it’s something I’m not talented at I’d get talented at it just so it helps them.”

“I’m really good at being in a team and actually looking after each other.”

The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media Two on June 6 at 9pm.