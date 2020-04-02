Doireann Garrihy reveals why her past relationships didn’t work: ‘They were too nice to me’

The 27-year-old has shared what was missing from her past relationships

Doireann Garrihy has revealed why she thinks her past relationships didn’t work out.

During a new episode her Laughs Of Your Life podcast, the 27-year-old discussed relationships with comedian Jarlath Regan.

Jarlath described his wife as a “very funny, funny person”, and explained that couples have to share a sense of humour in order for their relationship to work.

Jarlath warned: “If you’re listening to this and you’re going out with someone who’s lovely but you wouldn’t class him as a funny guy, get the f*** out. Get your stuff and leave now.”

Doireann agreed, and said she shares the same sense of humour with her boyfriend Paddy Wilson.

She said: “We’ve been together since last July and I don’t know, I think before that anyone I’d been with was probably just too nice to me and made too much of a big deal of me, and the key with him is he just didn’t and I love that.”

“He’s just well able to slag me in a way that no one’s ever slagged me before and then I slag him back. It’s great.”

Recalling the early stages of their relationship, Doireann said: “It was maybe our second date, and he said: ‘I think my sister knows you, I think she follows you on Instagram.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, really? Cool!’ And he was like, ‘Yeah.’”

Doireann continued: “[The conversation] moved on and then like two or three dates later he said, ‘So, I told my sister we were going on dates.’ And I was like, ‘What did she say?’ And he goes, ‘Nothing, you’re not Michelle Obama.'”

“‘Michelle Obama?!’ I just thought that was the funniest, like not even Beyoncé or Rihanna, Michelle Obama,” she joked.