The couple have been dating for almost a year

Doireann Garrihy opens up about moving in with boyfriend Paddy Wilson

Doireann Garrihy has revealed that she has moved in with her boyfriend Paddy Wilson at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple made the milestone decision at the beginning of lockdown in Ireland, back in March.

“The night that Leo said this is it, this is lockdown, [Paddy] was over with me and we had had a glass of wine,” she told Stellar magazine.

“So I was like, ‘Well, you can’t go anywhere now.’ ”

The RTÉ 2FM presenter revealed earlier this year that she was moving out of her sister Ailbhe’s home and she planned on living alone for the first few months.

“It was due to be just me [living here] for a few months and then all going well, maybe he’d move in, but we’ve been thrust into it now and it’s been a great learning experience,” she explained.

“He’s a serious cook, so much so that he won’t actually let me do it. I’m like, grand!”

The news comes after the 28-year-old received a puppy from her beau on her birthday last month.

The TV presenter revealed Bertie to her followers on Instagram last month.