Dermot Kennedy gushes over his friendship with Jamie Dornan

Dermot Kennedy has gushed over his friendship with Jamie Dornan.

The popular singer struck up a friendship with the Irish actor earlier this year, when they were spotted hanging out in New York.

Speaking to The Sun, the Dublin native said: “He’s class. He’s the world’s biggest hunk.”

“He’s a great craic. We just chatted about everything and anything,” he continued.

“He was in [New York] for a TV chat show. He had to be up for a really early flight the next day. But every time he went to the bathroom he told the bar, ‘Seven more pints, seven more pints.'”

“It turns out you can get a decent Guinness in New York.”

Dermot and Jamie bonded over pints at The Dead Rabbit in New York, where the actor had been filming for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The Dead Rabbit is a very well-known Irish bar in NYC, and regularly attracts famous faces.

The pub is owned by Belfast natives Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry, who joined Jamie and Dermot in a photo posted on social media.

Dermot also linked up with local Irish football team New York Shamrocks while abroad.

“It’s not as funny and corny and Irish as it seems,” he said.

“They’re a good team. I love it. [Football] gives me clarity of mind like nothing else, including music. It gives me this whole other level.”

“The world does not exist when I’m playing football. It’s something I need.”