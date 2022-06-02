Dave Fanning shares emotional message about Gerry Ryan after attending his daughter Bonnie’s wedding

Dave Fanning has shared an emotional message about his late friend and colleague Gerry Ryan, after attending his daughter Bonnie’s wedding in Italy.

The influencer married her teenage sweetheart John Greenhalgh in front of her closest family and friends at St. Augustine’s Church in the village of La Machi last week.

The 29-year-old’s older sister Lottie married her Italian husband Fabio Aprile at the exact same church back in 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Ryan (@bonnieryan)

In the absence of her beloved father Gerry, the beloved radio host who passed away in 2010, Bonnie was walked down the aisle by her older brother Rex.

A host of well-known faces attended the wedding, including RTÉ star Dave Fanning, who maintained a close relationship with the Ryan family after Gerry passed away.

Taking to Instagram a few days after the ceremony, the broadcaster shared photos from the happy occasion alongside a touching message.

Dave wrote: “If Carlsberg did weddings… they’d never do it as well as Bonnie and John. Gerry would’ve loved it x.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Fanning (@davefanning)

Bonnie was clearly moved by his sweet tribute, as she commented under the post: “Great caption and great energy from you Dave x.”

The beauty influencer’s sisters Lottie and Babette acted as bridesmaids on her wedding day, and their proud mum Morah was joined by her musician boyfriend Don Mescal for the occasion.

The 29-year-old tied the knot for the second time in Italy last week, after officially marrying her longterm boyfriend John earlier this year.

On March 4, 2022, the couple tied the knot in front of a small group of their friends and family in Dublin, two years after they announced their engagement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Ryan (@bonnieryan)

Sharing the news on Instagram, Bonnie shared a stunning snap of herself in a stylish white suit by Nadine Merabi, holding a bouquet of roses.

Bonnie simply captioned the post with the date: “4.3.22 🤍.”

The makeup artist has always kept her love-life out of the public eye, but it’s understood she’s been in a relationship with John for 13 years.

During a previous interview with Goss.ie, she told us: “We’ve been friends since we were only about 10.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Ryan (@bonnieryan)

“We were in the same friends group and just ended up getting together and he’s stuck with me somehow, and now he’s put a ring on my finger there’s no getting away from me!”

“I’m very lucky, but you know what – he’s very lucky too.”