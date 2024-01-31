Daniel O’Donnell heartbroken by the death of longtime manager Kieran Cavanagh

Daniel O’Donnell has been left heartbroken by the death of his longtime manager Kieran Cavanagh.

The 67-year-old, who was diagnosed with brain cancer last year, sadly passed away at St Vincent’s Private Hospital on Tuesday.

Sharing two photos of them together on Facebook, Daniel wrote: “It is with great sadness that I announced the passing of my friend and manager Kieran Cavanagh. RIP.”

“Kieran died this morning in the wonderful care of St Vincent’s Private Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

“Please keep them in your prayers at this very difficult time,” he added.

Kieran had been Daniel’s promoter since the 80s, and became his manager in 2015.

He was a legend in the Irish music industry, and worked with huge stars like Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Glen Campbell, Tom T Hall, Buck Owens and Kris Kristofferson.