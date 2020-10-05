Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal celebrate one year since they finished filming Normal People

The hit series saw the stars rise to fame

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal celebrate one year since they finished filming...

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal have celebrated one year since they finished filming Normal People.

The actors rose to fame after the hit Hulu and BBC series aired in April, where they captivated audiences with their portrayal of Marianne Sheridan and Connell Waldron.

Marking one-year since they wrapped up filming the hit series, Daisy shared some bloopers of her and Paul from the show to Instagram.

“Normal People,” she wrote, “I can’t actually believe it is around a year ago today that we wrapped on NP, and what a year it has been.”

“Thank you to all the lovely fans of our show, your support means so much to us,” Daisy added.

“Thank you to everyone who made this series what it was and for giving me the most wonderful memories and my best friends.

“Thank you to @paul.mescal for amusing me so much with your Christmas jumper and for being such a brilliant acting partner. ✨”

Resharing the post to his Instagram Stories, Paul wrote: “I miss this a lot!”

“Thank you all so much for your amazing support for our show,” he continued – before paying a special tribute to Daisy.

“Daisy Edgar Jones you are the best. End of.”