Dancing With The Stars alumni Grainne Gallanagh wears stunning gown – to cut the grass

The former Miss Universe got glam during isolation

Dancing With The Stars alumni Grainne Gallanagh wears stunning gown – to...

She proved she was all glitz and glam on this season of Dancing With The Stars – and now Grainne Gallanagh is making sure to keep up her image, even in isolation.

The former Miss Universe Ireland donned a stunning red dress with a high slit, just to cut the grass in her back garden.

The blonde beauty took to Instagram to share a photo of her incredible look, adding black sunglasses, silver high-heels and a glass of wine as the perfect accessories for her impromptu shoot at home.

“Oh don’t mind me.. just mowing the lawn 🍷 #quarantine,” she wrote.

The hilarious post comes just weeks after Grainne revealed she had applied to nurse in Ireland – to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The beauty pageant star had previously nursed in the UK, but applied to help on the frontline in Ireland after the HSE made a call for nurses to help during the crisis.

