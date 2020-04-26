Dancing With The Stars alumni Grainne Gallanagh wears stunning gown – to cut the grass

She proved she was all glitz and glam on this season of Dancing With The Stars – and now Grainne Gallanagh is making sure to keep up her image, even in isolation.
The former Miss Universe Ireland donned a stunning red dress with a high slit, just to cut the grass in her back garden.
The blonde beauty took to Instagram to share a photo of her incredible look, adding black sunglasses, silver high-heels and a glass of wine as the perfect accessories for her impromptu shoot at home.
“Oh don’t mind me.. just mowing the lawn 🍷 #quarantine,” she wrote.
The hilarious post comes just weeks after Grainne revealed she had applied to nurse in Ireland – to help during the coronavirus pandemic.
The beauty pageant star had previously nursed in the UK, but applied to help on the frontline in Ireland after the HSE made a call for nurses to help during the crisis.
So I think it may be time hang up the dancing shoes and dawn the scrubs and gloves again 👩⚕️ Having not worked as a nurse in Ireland for the last few years I am in the process of re registration to help do my bit in the current crisis. Sending so much love to all the healthcare staff that are already in the midst of all the chaos ❤️ #corona #nurses
