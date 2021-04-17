Cillian Murphy pays tribute to his ‘dear friend’ Helen McCrory in emotional tribute

Cillian Murphy has paid tribute to his “dear friend” Helen McCrory, following the news of her death.

The 52-year-old was best known for playing Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders, and starred in the BBC series alongside Cillian since 2013.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Cillian said: “I am broken-hearted to lose such a dear friend. Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate human being.”

“She was also a gifted actor – fearless and magnificent. She elevated and made humane every scene, every character she played,” he continued.

“It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years.”

The Irish actor, who plays Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, added: “I will dearly miss my pal. My love and thoughts are with Damian and her family.”

Helen’s husband Damian Lewis announced her death in a heartbreaking statement on Friday evening.

He said: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.”

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

The couple had been married since 2007, and share two children – daughter Manon, 14, and 13-year-old son Gulliver.