Chris O’Dowd receives his Covid-19 jab: ‘I was a touch emosh’

Chris O’Dowd has received his Covid-19 jab.
The Irish comedian shared the exciting news via Twitter on Sunday, posting a photo of him getting the vaccine and a photo of the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match.
“Shot. Chaser. #YNWA,” he wrote.
Shot. Chaser. #YNWA pic.twitter.com/vCe4INc8wc
— chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) May 23, 2021
“I was a touch emosh. #longyear,” the actor added.
The Roscommon native moved to Los Angeles with his wife Dawn O’Porter in 2013, where they live with their two sons, Art (5) and Valentine (3).
