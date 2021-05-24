Chris O’Dowd receives his Covid-19 jab: ‘I was a touch emosh’

The 41-year-old admitted it was an emotional moment after a "long year"

Chris O’Dowd has received his Covid-19 jab.

The Irish comedian shared the exciting news via Twitter on Sunday, posting a photo of him getting the vaccine and a photo of the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match.

“Shot. Chaser. #YNWA,” he wrote.

“I was a touch emosh. #longyear,” the actor added.

The Roscommon native moved to Los Angeles with his wife Dawn O’Porter in 2013, where they live with their two sons, Art (5) and Valentine (3).