Baz Ashmawy shares trailer for his ‘charming’ documentary on Fungie The Dolphin

Baz Ashmawy has shared the trailer for his “charming” documentary on Fungie The Dolphin.

The bottlenose dolphin lived in Dingle Bay in Co. Kerry for over 37 years, before he was reported missing back in October.

The beloved mammal brought joy to the locals and visiting tourists, with Baz admitting the documentary would be “really emotional”.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, the Irish presenter wrote: “Very proud to say I have a gorgeous, sweet and very charming documentary about the legend that is Fungie and the people of the town that fell in love with him; Dingle!”

Speaking in the trailer, Baz said: “Magic, that’s what this is all about. It’s like something from a fairytale.

“A dolphin that fell in love with a kingdom. And the kingdom that fell in love with a dolphin.”

Ahead of the documentary’s release, the 45-year-old told the Irish Daily Mirror: “It was really emotional.”

“And all the people I met, the stories, it felt like a wake of someone I didn’t know.”

“Fungie is like a rockstar. Like people travelled from all over the world to see him,” he continued.

“It was just a real mind blowing story and I kind of fell in love with the idea of him then.”

“It is one of my real regrets that I never took my kids there,” Baz said.

“There is a certain element of having that reflection with how this year has been and taking things for granted and you know, one day they are gone and you think to yourself, I shouldn’t take the little magical moments for granted.”

“And there was a feeling of that and a feeling of slight regret and awareness.”

Fungie’s Kingdom will air on tonight, December 27th at 7.30pm on RTÉ One.