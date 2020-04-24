Prince William and Kate Middleton share sweet family video as they join clap for healthcare workers

The royal's joined millions of people across the UK to clap for those on the frontline

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children joined the clap for healthcare workers alongside millions of people across the UK last night.

In a sweet video uploaded to Instagram, the family all wore blue for the NHS, as they clapped in praise for those risking their lives on the frontline.

Kensington Palace shared the video on Instagram, and captioned the post: “This evening The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined the UK in the weekly #ClapForOurCarers to show their appreciation for the incredible key workers working tirelessly to keep the country running.”

The family were joined in their applause by Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as celebrities and political leaders.

Prince William and Kate are passionate about the NHS and it’s staff, and they recently announced a new initiative to support key workers by providing them with a dedicated mental health support system called Our Frontline.

The video of Prince William and his family clapping appeared in a comedy skit with Stephen Fry for BBC’s The Big Night In – a TV special to raise money for those affected by Covid-19.

In the sketch, The Duke of Cambridge told Stephen that homeschooling his children has been “a bit of a nightmare, really.”

Prince William also asked Stephen: “By the way, have you seen anything good on TV? It’s hell without EastEnders.”

Stephen suggested Tiger King, but William joked that he “tends to avoid shows about royalty.”

