Blink-182 postpone start of huge reunion tour

Blink-182 have postponed the start of their huge reunion tour.

Last October, band members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker announced they were reuniting for the first time in nearly 10 years.

Their world tour is due to take them to the SSE Arena in Belfast on September 4, 2023, and Dublin’s 3Arena on September 5, 2023.

Blink-182 had been set to embark on their world tour on March 14 in Lima, Peru; but have postponed the first 11 tour dates due to drummer Travis’ finger injury.

The 47-year-old sustained an injury to his ring finger while practicing last month, and then re-injured it a couple of weeks later.

Announcing the postponement via Instagram, Tom said in a video: “Hey everyone, it’s Tom DeLonge from Blink-182 here. I wanted to say I’m so sorry to everyone down in South America that we couldn’t be there.”

“This has been something we have been aiming to do for so long, and we worked so hard and we just had one of those freak accidents that nobody saw coming.”

Tom continued: “Travis needs to go in and have surgery on his finger and we have to get that well and we have to get that strong before we can do anything else. This is just so sad.”

“These were the biggest shows we ever played in some of the most important places in the world. For a band this is the pinnacle of our career was coming down and playing for you guys, so I really want you to know that we are devastated and we are planning to come back.”

The 47-year-old then revealed that the band will play the postponed gigs in 2024.

“We are going to get Travis better and we are going to come down, the three of us together, and we are going to rock with you… Blink-182 loves you and we will see you soon.”