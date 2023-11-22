YouTube star Trisha Paytas announces that she is expecting her second child

YouTube star Trisha Paytas has announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Moses Hacmon.

Trisha and her husband tied the knot back in 2021 and have since welcomed daughter, Malibu Barbie in September 2022.

The American social media star took to her Instagram to share the exciting news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trisha Paytas Hacmon (@trishapaytasbackup)

The 35-year-old revealed the news to her 960,000 Instagram followers and said: “Thankful🍂 Baby #2 coming May 2024.”

Trisha also spoke of her pregnancy on her podcast, Just Trish, and revealed her fertility struggles.

“I did not think I was going to get pregnant.”

“It’s just really hard for us to get pregnant. We’d try, try, try every single day and then it doesn’t happen,” Trisha admitted.

Trisha and Moses met in 2020 after they were set up by fellow YouTubers Ethan and Hila Klein on their dating show.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the couple began quarantining together and grew closer.

They announced their engagement in December 2020, moved in together last January, and tied-the-knot in December 2021 at the Four Seasons Hotel in California.

Trisha recently hinted at her return to the Celebrity Big Brother house after news of the new series broke.

The YouTuber originally appeared on the show in 2017, but quit after just 11 days after she branded her housemates “fake.”

Trisha took to X and re-posted the Celebrity Big Brother return announcement alongside the caption: “I’m coming back 👀 with Queen reincarnate.”