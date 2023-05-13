WATCH: Taylor Swift leaves her Philadelphia concert with Blake Lively and daughters in sweet video

Blake Lively and her daughters turned out to support Taylor Swift at her Philadelphia concert on Friday night.

In a sweet video shared by a fan, the best pals are seen smiling and waving as they leave the venue.

Taylor held Blake’s daughter James’ hand tightly, while Blake held her other daughter Inez in her arms.

Fans are frenzying over the sweet video.

One TikTok user penned: “Imagine your parents being Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, then your mother being bestfriends with Taylor Swift so now she’s your Aunt😫.”

A second said: “I want to know what they call her. Auntie? Tay Tay? Auntie Tay? I need to know.”

Meanwhile a third wrote: “IMAGINE TAYLOR SWIFT BEING YOUR AUNTIE,” and a fourth commented: “I wonder if they know how lucky there are my goodness.”

a casual reminder that taylor swift and blake lively share the coolest friendship ever. period. pic.twitter.com/9RDLt7sb6c — 🌌 Siân & Laura 🌌 (@ReputaSianLaura) December 26, 2020

Taylor and Blake are longtime best friends, having met back in 2015.

Blake’s daughter James, whom she shares with her husband Ryan Reynolds, features on Taylor’s 2017 track Gorgeous.

In the singer’s fan-favourite album Folklore, she named all three of the couple’s children – James, Inez and Betty, on her song Betty.

When Taylor won the Grammy Award for album of the year for Folklore, she gave Blake and Ryan a sweet shoutout in her speech.

In 2021, Blake directed the music video for Taylor’s song I Bet You Think About Me.

At the time the songstress dropped a re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red, which featured six previously unreleased tracks – which were written at the same time as the original.