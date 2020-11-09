WATCH: Disney’s new Christmas ad leaves viewers in tears

We're not crying, you are...

Disney have released an emotional Christmas ad with a sweet message.

‘From Our Family To Yours’ tells the story of the special bond between a grandmother named Lola and her granddaughter, who’s beloved family traditions remain despite the changing times.

The moving three-minute advert is told along with the original soundtrack Love Is A Compass by Griff, which will be released as a charity single.

Disney have teamed up with the children’s charity Make A Wish, and will sell vintage Mickey Mouse toys inspired by the trailer in order to raise proceeds.

Tasia Filippatos, SVP Disney EMEA said: “Christmas is a time for giving and giving back, and we’re delighted to debut this festive ad campaign supporting our long-term charity partner Make-A-Wish®.

“Our goal was to tell a universal story that inspires through the themes of family, love and special holiday traditions. We hope that Disney fans enjoy the short.”

Taking to Twitter, viewers revealed they were moved to tears by the beautiful trailer, praising Disney for representing a Filipino family in the story.

The Disney Christmas advert reminds me so much of my grandparents that are no longer with me. Please be grateful for them and every loved one you have in your life today, cherish every moment♥️ — Nicole☃️ (@_nicolemck) November 9, 2020

the new disney christmas advert features a filipino family and its so beautiful??! im really crying so hard pic.twitter.com/twK47cZNAn — kyrs (@filmwalls) November 9, 2020

Disney features a Filipino family in their Christmas advert, beyond touched 🇵🇭💙💛❤️ THIS IS OUR TRADITION! pic.twitter.com/gBLJWqhqj4 — lavinia / kendall (@microwavenugget) November 9, 2020

The Disney christmas advert showcased filipino culture. This is such a rare sight. aww my pinoy heart 🥺pic.twitter.com/rEx2ZYQhVJ — Armina⁷ (@ourkingAgustD) November 9, 2020

This is the 2020 Disney Christmas Advert. The amount of tears I shed watching this. A Filipino family!!!! This representation pls! 🥺

pic.twitter.com/B6VTEPqgAb — shell | R-01 #VIARKIN (@pretshell) November 9, 2020

deeply touched by Disney's new 2020 Christmas Advert

thank u @Disney 💛🥺 pic.twitter.com/MZnYzKE1yH — kayé (@kaye_daliva) November 9, 2020

OH MY GOD DISNEY FEATURED A FILIPINO FAMILY FOR THEIR CHRISTMAS ADVERT???? no this is something so personal to me n just hit way too close to home im crying they know us pic.twitter.com/DZSYMFWFQ6 — 𝐜𝐡𝐥𝐨𝐢𝐞 ミ☆ (@devonnescrybaby) November 9, 2020

no the disney christmas advert didn't make me cry it made YOU cry pic.twitter.com/NItHjrlbR7 — cheryl ♡ (@jinriora) November 9, 2020

I have so much love for Disney's Christmas advert for 2020. 💓 It features a Filipino family and shows a little girl doing the mano po gesture to her tatay and the girl grown up as a lola making parols with her apo. 🥺🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/0QvTyKRf0A — ً (@markofcovey) November 9, 2020