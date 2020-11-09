Home LA Showbiz WATCH: Disney’s new Christmas ad leaves viewers in tears

Sophie Clarke
Disney have released an emotional Christmas ad with a sweet message.

‘From Our Family To Yours’ tells the story of the special bond between a grandmother named Lola and her granddaughter, who’s beloved family traditions remain despite the changing times.

The moving three-minute advert is told along with the original soundtrack Love Is A Compass by Griff, which will be released as a charity single.

Disney have teamed up with the children’s charity Make A Wish, and will sell vintage Mickey Mouse toys inspired by the trailer in order to raise proceeds.

 

Tasia Filippatos, SVP Disney EMEA said: “Christmas is a time for giving and giving back, and we’re delighted to debut this festive ad campaign supporting our long-term charity partner Make-A-Wish®.

“Our goal was to tell a universal story that inspires through the themes of family, love and special holiday traditions. We hope that Disney fans enjoy the short.”

Taking to Twitter, viewers revealed they were moved to tears by the beautiful trailer, praising Disney for representing a Filipino family in the story.

