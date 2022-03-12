WATCH: Ben Affleck makes a cameo in Jennifer Lopez’s new music video

Ben Affleck has made a surprise cameo in Jennifer Lopez’s new music video.

The songstress dropped a music video for the ballad version of her song Marry Me with Maluma on Friday, and her actor boyfriend made a brief appearance at the end.

The sweet scene shows the happy couple cuddling in bed, as they gaze into each other’s eyes.

The couple, famously dubbed ‘Bennifer’, rekindled their romance last May – 17 years after they called off their engagement in 2004.

Last month, the Hollywood actor surprised Jennifer with an incredible Valentine’s Day present.

In a fan newsletter, Jennifer revealed how Ben produced a music video for her latest single ‘On My Way’ from her recently released film Marry Me.

The singer wrote: “I am going to share something very special and personal with you that normally that I would only share with my inner circle. It’s an early Valentine’s Day present from Ben.”

“Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, it’s unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever. This seriously melted my heart.”

The music video includes throwback photos and videos of the couple before their split, before ending with a sweet new snap of the pair and the words: “My Valentine.”

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Jennifer opened up about “having a second chance” at love with Ben.

She said: “Like I said, we learned a lot. We know what’s real, what’s not real. So it’s just — the game has changed.”

The actress added that she doesn’t think the pair will break up this time, telling the publication: “I don’t think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed.”

“We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years.”