Tom Hank’s wife Rita Wilson gives update on recovery in first interview since COVID-19 diagnosis

Tom Hank’s wife Rita Wilson gives update on recovery in first interview...

Tom Hank’s wife Rita Wilson has given an update on their recovery, in her first interview since they both tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple contracted the virus while they were in Australia last month, but thankfully they have since recovered – and are now back in the US.

Rita spoke to CBS anchor Gayle King, and her full interview will be released later today.

In a preview clip from the interview, Rita tells Gayle: “I’m feeling great and I’m here talking to you so that’s a good sign.”

In her first interview since recovering from COVID-19, @RitaWilson tells @GayleKing she’s “feeling great” and is helping others. Wilson recently teamed up w/ @NaughtyByNature for a #HipHopHooray remix to raise funds for @MusiCares‘ COVID-19 Relief Fund Learn more Tuesday on CBS pic.twitter.com/0emdsdSGIW — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 13, 2020

Rita agreed to appear on CBS’ This Morning to promote her remix of Hip Hop Hooray with Naughty By Nature, which she hopes will raise money for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Rita’s interview comes after her husband Tom Hanks hosted Saturday Night Live from their home over the weekend.

It was the first SNL At Home ever in the show’s history, and the Oscar-winning actor took part from his Los Angeles’ mansion.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast the girls are reminiscing over their own Leaving Cert drama, giving their top TV picks and chatting about the biggest stories of the week.

Plus Ali announces our brand new Patreon platform, which you can sign up to right HERE.

Become a Patron!