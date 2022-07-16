This is why Kanye West is being sued for over $7 million

Kanye West is being sued for more than $7 million by a production and design company that worked on a number of his live performances.

Phantom Labs created stage sets for the rapper, including his cancelled 2022 Coachella performance, the ‘Donda 2’ livestream release, and the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in December 2021.

The lawsuit alleged that a total debt of $7,154,177.67 was accrued between June 2021 and March 2022.

According to legal documents obtained by US media outlets, the company was paid for some of its early work, but claimed those payments arrived only under pressure.

The documents filed by Phantom Labs claimed Kanye promised their fees would be paid following his headline slot at Coachella, which didn’t go ahead.

Speaking to Variety, a spokesperson for Phantom Labs said, “We are incredibly proud of the work that we did with Ye and are disappointed that such a fruitful relationship has come to this.”

“A celebrity weaponising fame and reputation to take advantage of eager collaborators is simply unacceptable.”

Earlier this month, Kanye was served a similar lawsuit from fashion rental company David Casavant Archive, who alleged he had stopped paying rental fees for 13 items, which are “rare, esteemed pieces valued for their scarcity and importance in fashion history.”

Last month, musician Marshall Jefferson sued the rapper, after he alleged that he sampled his song ‘Move Your Body’ without licence.

In May, the Texas-based Bishop David P Moten also sued Kanye over and uncleared sample, after fragments of his sermon were used on his track ‘Come to Life.’

The lawsuit comes after Kanye made his return to Instagram, four months after he was “banned” from the app.