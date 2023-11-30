Ad
THIS is why fans believe Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn actually split YEARS ago

Aoife Butler

Rumours have circulated on the social media platform X, as fans have reason to believe that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, actually split years before their separation earlier this year.

In April, the couple separated after six years together.

At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight: “It was not dramatic. The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Joe] hasn’t been spotted at any [of Taylor’s Era Tour] shows.”

Taylor and Joe

On Wednesday, Taylor dropped You’re Losing Me (From The Vault) on all streaming platforms after being named Spotify’s Global Artist of the Year – a song fans believe is allegedly about the breakdown of her relationship with the actor.

Since its release, Taylor’s friend and producer, Jack Antonoff took to his Instagram to celebrate the release of the song, he wrote with the 34-year-old songstress.

Alongside an old image of Taylor, Jack wrote: “You’re Losing Me is out today. A very special track from the Midnights sessions that’s finally streaming! Written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 right after Taylor ate these raisins.”

Instagram

Fans have now speculated that the pair had broken up long before reports broke of their split, as the alleged “break-up” song was written in December 2021 – a year before Taylor and Joe’s separation.

The Cruel Summer singer’s fans have taken to X and shared their thoughts on the subject.

