THIS is why fans believe Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn actually split YEARS ago

Rumours have circulated on the social media platform X, as fans have reason to believe that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, actually split years before their separation earlier this year.

In April, the couple separated after six years together.

At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight: “It was not dramatic. The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Joe] hasn’t been spotted at any [of Taylor’s Era Tour] shows.”

On Wednesday, Taylor dropped You’re Losing Me (From The Vault) on all streaming platforms after being named Spotify’s Global Artist of the Year – a song fans believe is allegedly about the breakdown of her relationship with the actor.

Since its release, Taylor’s friend and producer, Jack Antonoff took to his Instagram to celebrate the release of the song, he wrote with the 34-year-old songstress.

Alongside an old image of Taylor, Jack wrote: “You’re Losing Me is out today. A very special track from the Midnights sessions that’s finally streaming! Written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 right after Taylor ate these raisins.”

Fans have now speculated that the pair had broken up long before reports broke of their split, as the alleged “break-up” song was written in December 2021 – a year before Taylor and Joe’s separation.

The Cruel Summer singer’s fans have taken to X and shared their thoughts on the subject.

🚨| Jack Antonoff reveals that Taylor Swift’s new single ‘You’re Losing Me (From the Vault)’ was written on 12/05/2021. The lyrics describes challenges in her relationship with former partner, Joe Alwyn. The two did not part ways publicly until 04/08/2023. pic.twitter.com/cX2EMZXMdC — 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐢𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@ts_cleantv) November 30, 2023

so taylor swift wrote you're losing me nearly 1.5 years before her break up with joe alwyn, and after writing this song also released a reel talking about her happy relationship of 6 years. I LOVE BEING RIGHT pic.twitter.com/d8dAmMQkEN — emma (@karmaisadyke) November 30, 2023

jack antonoff decided to blow up the timeline on you're losing me is just so...🥹and now it makes sense why she moved on to travis so quickly, that relationship w joe alwyn was dead and gone and buried…#yourelosingme #TaylorSwift #JoeAlwyn #TaylorSwiftTheErasTour #Midnight pic.twitter.com/7SH9PqvFKN — Sarah Brown💯 (@SarahBrown_Fe) November 30, 2023

taylor swift writing You’re losing me in 2021 is actually not the biggest shock to me… Joe alwyn was filming so many things that year and didn’t show up to things like her short film for ATWTMV pic.twitter.com/Nx0GEuyGfJ — carolina (@caroswiftt13) November 30, 2023

taylor swift broke up with joe alwyn in 2021 , she informed him 2023. — . (@taylorcoded) November 30, 2023