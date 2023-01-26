This is why everyone is talking about Julia Fox’s apartment

Julia Fox is trending on Twitter, after giving her fans a tour of her “underwhelming” two-bed apartment.

In a 3-minute-long video shared to TikTok on Wednesday, the 32-year-old gave her 1.6 million followers a glimpse at her living quarters.

“I never thought in a million years I would do this,” the mom-of-one said. “But I believe in maximum transparency, and so I’m gonna give you guys an apartment tour.”

“I know I’m going to get roasted,” Julia joked. “Hopefully, maybe someone can watch this and say, ‘okay, maybe I’m not doing so bad.'”

The actress showed her followers her unmade bed in the living room, as she had explained she turned her actual bedroom into a playroom for her two-year-old son Valentino.

The 32-year-old panned to her “nostalgia mirror” which contained photos of her toddler, snaps of her late friend and a necklace containing some of her late friend’s ashes.

Julia jokingly showed off a section for plants she had dubbed a “grow station, where nothing grows because we don’t know what we’re doing.”

“This is my little bathroom, it’s very tiny, but it does what it’s supposed to do,” Julia said as she showed off her sink – crowded with cosmetics.

Moving to her kitchen, which was cluttered with various items, the mum-of-one continued: “I also have shoe boxes in the kitchen, which is very common for New Yorkers. Don’t judge me… I know it’s really messy.”

Showing her followers her son Valentino’s room, Julia said: “I put the most effort in here but he never goes in there. He doesn’t even sleep in there, he sleeps in mama’s room. We’re co-sleepers, sue me, I don’t care.”

“For me personally I don’t like excessive displays of wealth, they make me feel icky. Especially people who have really big houses. It’s just really wasteful when there’s so many homeless people in this country and I’m not really like that.”

Revealing she has a mice problem, Julia continued: “I kind of, let them rock. I appreciate that, at night, they come out and clean up the crumbs… I’m not gonna evict the mice soon.”

The Uncut Gems actress captioned the 3-minute-long video: “Come with me on a very underwhelming apartment tour! also to clarify I have only ONE mouse and he’s cute 🥰.”

Fans flooded the comment section of the TikTok video to praise Julia for being “just like us”, as they lauded her “transparency”.

One TikTok user wrote: “She’s just like us fr 🥲,” while a second penned: “You’re apartment is literally my apartment, I feel so seen rn.”

Meanwhile, the Uncut Gems actress has also been trending on Twitter, as fans expressed their delight at the video.

One Twitter user wrote: “Julia fox apartment tour is very comforting im screaming✨😂,” while a second said: “Lmao i appreciate Julia fox apartment tour cause its so real. I thought she was at my place hun.”

Watch Julia’s full apartment tour below: