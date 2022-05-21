The Kardashian-Jenner clan cause a stir in Italy ahead of Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker

The Kardashian-Jenner clan caused a stir on the streets of Portofino, Italy on Friday night.

The famous family have descended upon the Italian fishing village for Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker this weekend.

Ahead of their nuptials on Saturday at Castello Brown, the couple’s bridal party enjoyed an intimate pre-wedding dinner at a local restaurant.

In videos shared on social media, Kourtney and Travis packed on the PDA as they posed for paparazzi snaps by the port.

The couple were joined by Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, who stepped out with her NBA player beau Devin Booker.

Momager Kris Jenner was also spotted at the pre-wedding celebration, as well as Kourtney’s children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

The KarJenner clan were in good spirits, and happily posed for selfies with fans as they made their way to and from the restaurant flanked by security guards.

The 43-year-old’s ex Scott Disick, who she shares her three kids with, was noticeably absent as he reportedly didn’t receive an invite to her destination wedding.

While the couple legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara on Sunday, the pair will tie the knot in front of their family and friends in Portofino on Saturday.

According to TMZ, Kourtney and Travis will host their second nuptials at Castello Brown, which they are taking over entirely for the occasion.

Kourtney , 42, and Travis, 46, started dating at the end of 2020, and got engaged last October on a beach in Santa Barbra.

Kourtney was previously in a longterm relationship with Scott Disick, whom she shares three kids with – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.