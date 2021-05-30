Stars pay tribute to Cameron Boyce on what would’ve been his 22nd birthday

A host of stars have paid tribute to Cameron Boyce on what would’ve been his 22nd birthday.

The actor was found dead at his home in North Hollywood on July 6, 2019 at the age of 20, after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy.

Leading the tributes to Cameron on his birthday on Friday was his Descendants co-star Dove Cameron, who shared a series of black-and-white photos and videos with her late friend.

She captioned the post: “you should be 22 today. i am wearing your old shirt , the one i think you slept in mostly. i wish it still smelled like you.”

“i hope it still holds your dna, some piece of you. i close my eyes when i imagine the same place that covered your collar bones and heart now cover mine.”

“i’m sitting in my hot car in the valley as i type this, the smell of los angeles concrete heat and traffic in the sun all around me. everything feels intimately normal, in times like these, mundane even, i’m 17 again and you are 14 and we have just met.”

“we will pass each other on our way to our respective sets in the morning, each morning, and we’ll share a mischievous twinkle about everything that lies ahead of us. i still have years to love you more than i would then, we still have years.”

“i will love you like this forever, stuck in time , always in the back of the van with you. you still make me laugh like no one else. i have never been so sure that i can still feel the warmth of your cheek on mine, on my laughing lips as i fall over you, casual and clumsy tuesday morning, you are my family, we are kids like this.”

“i’ll never understand and my head aches most days so i try to lay down the burden of making sense of it. but i hold your body in mine forever , everywhere i go, i hold you, i carry you lovingly, willingly. i am lucky for this . we are all better for it.”

Sofia Carson wrote: “to the boy who changed our world, keep smiling. We love you Cam.” Skai Jackson added: “Happy Birthday Cameron! Love, and miss you so much 👼🏼❤️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Carson (@sofiacarson) View this post on Instagram A post shared by S K A I (@skaijackson)