Saved By The Bell star Dustin Diamond in ‘serious’ condition in hospital

Dustin Diamond has been hospitalised, and is said to be in a “serious” condition.

The actor is best known for his role as Samuel ‘Screech’ Powers in the hit sitcom Saved By The Bell.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that the 44-year-old had been hospitalised in Florida after experiencing pain “all over his body”.

The news was confirmed by the actor’s rep, who told Entertainment Weekly: “It’s serious, but we don’t know how serious yet.”

“He’s at an undisclosed hospital in Florida and will probably go home after treatments. We just want him to get well soon,” the rep added.

The reboot of the popular sitcom aired in the US back in November, but Dustin did not reprise his role.

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley returnd as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano in the new series, with Mark-Paul Gosselaar returning as heartthrob Zack Morris.

Tiffany Amber Thiessen also reprised her role as Kelly Kapowski.