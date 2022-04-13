Rihanna admits she fears feeling ‘out of control’ after the birth of her first child

Rihanna has admitted she fears feeling “out of control” after the birth of her first child.

The singer, who is expecting her first child with her rapper beau A$AP Rocky, spoke to Vogue Magazine about her pregnancy and the fears she has for the future.

The 34-year-old revealed that she is scared of developing postpartum depression after giving birth.

The Umbrella singer said: “Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me.”

The singer also admitted she is “praying” her body allows her to breastfeed because of all the benefits that comes with it.

Speaking about her maternity style, Rihanna said: “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

Rihanna also opened up about her relationship with her beau A$AP, admitting that he became her family during the pandemic.

The mum-to-be said: “I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

“What I love the most about us? Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.”

The Fenty Beauty founder also admitted that she and A$AP didn’t plan on having kids, but when the pregnancy was confirmed they embraced it.

She said: “I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of shit. We just had fun.

“And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

The singer has taken a big break from music and also opened up about her future music plans saying: “I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before.

“I think this way suits me better, a lot better. It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off.”