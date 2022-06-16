RHOBH star Erika Jayne claims she can’t pay the $2million she owes in taxes amid legal battles

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has claimed she can’t pay the $2 million she owes in taxes, amid her ongoing legal battles.

The 50-year-old revealed that her business manager received a notice last month saying that Erika owes $2,226,985.77 in taxes to California.

Erika filed a statement on June 14, which read: “I am in the midst of trying to figure out the basis of this tax bill with the assistance of my business manager, who is also an accountant.”

She added: “I do not have the ability to pay the [California Franchise Tax Board] tax bill.”

In her filing, the Expensive singer also noted she was unsure if the tax board is “claiming any sort of lien” on her assets, including the $750,000 diamond earrings, which have been mentioned in her ongoing legal battles.

In February, Erika was ordered to give back the earrings to a trustee after it was believed her ex-husband Tom Girard had purchased them using funds that did not belong to him.

The attorney allegedly purchased the diamond earrings in March 2007 using money from a client trust account.

In documents that have been obtained by Us Weekly, the taxes Erika owes are from the years 2011, 2012 and 2013.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star filed for divorce from the 82-year-old attorney in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage.

Following the shock news of their divorce, the estranged couple were accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds from the families of Lion Air Flight 610 crash victims.

Erika was named in the complaint because the plaintiffs’ firm alleged that Tom embezzled the money “in order to continue funding his and Erika’s lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles.”

The former couple were also accused of using their divorce “as simply sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK.”

Erika was officially dismissed from the fraud and embezzlement lawsuit against her ex-husband in Illinois in January.

Speaking about the case on the last season of the RHOBH, the reality star said: “I feel terrible. This is not who I am.”

“And I hope this is not who he is. … I hope that [Tom] has not done what is alleged here.”