Our favourite looks from the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards took place on Sunday night.
The star-studded awards ceremony was hosted by Diddy at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
A host of famous faces rocked this year’s red carpet, including Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat.
Check out our favourite looks from the night below:
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner attended the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night to support her beau Travis Scott.
The couple attended the event with their daughter Stormi, and Kylie stunned in long-sleeved Balmain dress, which was designed by Oliver Rousteing.
The 24-year-old makeup mogul perfectly complimented her optical illusion gown by wearing her hair in a sleek updo.
Kylie also donned a pair of large gold cuffs, accented with chunky sculpted chains.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat absolutely slayed her look for this year’s Billboard Music Awards.
The ‘Say So’ singer turned heads in a black Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, featuring a below-the-bust corset and see-through nude tulle over her chest.
Doja’s accessories were also by Schiaparelli, including gold ear-shaped earrings, toe-shaped shoes and a purse in the shape of Saturn – which was a nod to her ‘Planet Her’ album.
Megan Fox
Megan Fox sizzled on the BBMAs red carpet next to her beau Machine Gun Kelly.
The 35-year-old actress stole the show in a plunging David Koma black gown, which also included a thigh high slit.
The Transformers star also rocked a pair of elbow-length silver and black gloves with a crystal floral motif, and clear platform heels.
Becky G
Becky G was the belle of the ball at this year’s Billboard Music Awards in a feathered lilac number.
The popstar stepped out in a light purple mini dress by Zuhair Murad, featuring a one-sleeve design and crystal adornments throughout.
Becky added a pair of silver platform sandals to top off her amazing look.
Anitta
Anitta stole the show at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night.
The singer donned a pink sparkly metal mesh gown from Fendace, which is the much hyped collaboration between Fendi and Versace.
You can actually buy the 29-year-old singer’s dress online here, but it will set you back a whopping $38,975.
The Brazilian superstar topped off her look with sparkly pink eyeshadow, which perfectly matched her dress.
Latto
We loved Latto’s look for the BBMAs.
The 23-year-old rapper, who was nominated for Top Rap Female Artist, hit the carpet in a custom sleeveless black gown by ZIGMAN.
The black gown featured a long satin train, and she completed the look with a number of silver bracelets and rings.
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan The Stallion slayed the red carpet once again while attending Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards.
The 27-year-old donned a two toned crop top and skirt with a small ombre train that floated behind her by Mugler.
The rapper topped off her look with collar heels, long sleek hair and a smoky eye look to fit in with her earthy tone design.