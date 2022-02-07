New rich list reveals which Too Hot To Handle season 3 contestant is earning the most money

A new rich list has revealed which Too Hot To Handle season three contestant is earning the most money.

New research conducted by casino experts MapleCasino analysed the Instagram followers of each cast member to determine how much each star earns per sponsored post.

According to the research, Georgia Hassarati can expect to earn $2,180 per sponsored Instagram post, making her the highest earning star of the new season.

Next on the list is Holly Scarfone, who has a following of over 531k and can earn up to $1,471 per sponsored Instagram post.

Beaux Raymond, who won the show with Harry Johnson, can expect to earn an average of $1,397 per sponsored post, making her the third most influential member of the show.

Harry Johnson is the fourth most influential cast member with a following of 436k, and he can expect to earn an average of $1,296 per sponsored Instagram post.

According to the research, Nathan Soan Mngomezulu can expect to earn $965 per sponsored post, Steven Ditter can earn $803, Izzy Fairthorne can earn $720 and Truth DuVaun can earn $423.

Olga Bednarska can earn $379 per sponsored post based on her current following, and Jazlyn Holloway can earn $331.

The new season of Too Hot To Handle is on Netflix now.