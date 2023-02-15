Marc Anthony expecting first child with wife Nadia Ferreira – just weeks after wedding

Marc Anthony has announced he’s expecting his first child with his wife Nadia Ferreira – just weeks after their wedding.

The couple shared the news via Instagram on Tuesday alongside a photo of them clutching Nadia’s growing baby bump.

The newlyweds wrote: “Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!! Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas. [Thank you God for this big blessing in our lives]. ♥️

Marc and Nadia tied the knot on January 28, with a host of famous faces in attendance.

Carlos Slim and David Beckham served as the singer-songwriter’s best men.

David’s wife Victoria Beckham, actress Salma Hayek, actor Lin Manuel Miranda, singer Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solís and Romeo Santos were also present for the couple’s special day.

The couple first went public with their romance last year, and Marc proposed to Nadia just three months later.

Marc has already been married three times.

He was married to Dayanara Torres from 2000 to 2004, to Jennifer Lopez from 2004 to 2014, and to Shannon De Lima from 2014 to 2017.

He has six children: Ariana, 28, with Debbie Rosado; Chase, 26, whom he adopted with Rosado; Cristian, 21, with Dayanara Torres; Ryan, 18, with Torres; and 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with J-Lo.