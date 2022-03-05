Love Is Blind stars fuel rumours they’re dating after revealing reunion episode

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the reunion episode of Love Is Blind season two.

Love Is Blind stars Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams have fuelled rumours they’re dating.

After things didn’t work out with their respective fiancés Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee and Shaina Hurley, it looks like romance has blossomed between the pair.

During the show’s bombshell reunion episode, Kyle expressed his regret over not proposing to Deepti.

He said: “I should’ve asked Deepti to marry me. That’s what I learned the most, I f**ked up.”

Speaking to Deepti, he continued: “I should’ve tried hard for you. I mean, I love her so much, she’s the best. I wish I saw what was right in front of me.”

Kyle has since fuelled rumours they’re now an item, as he shared a cryptic TikTok video on Friday.

In the video, he pans the camera over to give a glimpse of Deepti, leading fans to believe they’re dating.

Influencer Caitlin Reilly commented, “I SHIP THIS FOREVER,” and another fan wrote, “Deeeeeeps! Yes! I can see this!”

A third fan commented, “Good for you guys! Deeps deserve way better than Shake!”

It’s unclear when the video was taken, but last month, Deepti told Entertainment Tonight that she was “kind of exploring” another relationship from her time on the show.

Eagle-eyed fans have also noticed the pair leaving flirty comments on each other’s Instagrams in recent weeks.